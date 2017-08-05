A School, Hotel, Numerous Houses And Shops, The List Of Assets of Kashmiri Separatists

As part of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the team which has collected evidence regarding properties of separatist leaders says each leader could be worth at least "a few hundred crores".The agency has compiled a dossier in which it has listed properties of each separatist leader. Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah tops the list.The NIA claims that he has many properties -- both legal and benami -- in his name as well as registered under his family members and relatives' names."He has about 19 properties. Some are in his name while some are gifted to him by his sisters," revealed a source.The source added that Shah has numerous houses, plots and shops in Budgam, Jammu, Pahalgam, Kandipora, Anantnag, Srinagar, Narbal, and Lalpora areas."He has a 25-room hotel in Pahalgam," he added.Hurriyat hardline faction headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani comes next with his enormous empire.Most of the properties owned by the Geelani family are registered under his two sons' names -- Nayeem and Naseem Geelani.The NIA says that his younger son Naseem looks after real estate interests of his father."We have summoned him to Delhi and have asked him to bring all the related documents and his account details," a senior officer, who is associated with the probe, said.The NIA wants to know how Geelani acquired seven acres of land at prime locations in Dooru and Baramulla. The documents recovered by the NIA also reveal that the family runs Unique Public School."He has two houses in his name and two benami properties have been linked to him. We need to ask him about all this," said a senior NIA officer.The NIA has also documented eight properties that belong to his elder son Nayeem, who is a surgeon.Altaf Ahmed Shah aka Altaf Fantoosh, Geelani's son-in-law, who is considered to be his successor, has five properties listed under his name while three benami have been linked with him."They have amassed a lot of wealth some legally, some through illegal channels. But all of it needs to be probed," said BJP lawmaker RK Singh.The NIA claims the properties which these leaders have are not declared or beyond their source of income."Their properties are being analysed. We are studying the records and matching them with declared and ostensible source of their income," said a senior officer.Even though the investigation is at preliminary stage, the officer said, they have been able to unearth unaccounted for wealth. "But we still need irrefutable proof that these separatist leaders have been directly funding stone throwers or terrorists in the Valley and that they have received funds from Pakistan for these activities," he said.