A R Rahman's Concert Film One Heart Will Be Out In August A R Rahman's concert film One Heart would feature his fifteen most loved and popular songs

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Cover of A R Rahman's musical concert movie One Heart Chennai: Highlights The film also features the Mozart of Madras A two minute promotional video of the film went viral on social media The promotional video shows Rahman in multiple locations One Heart, would feature his fifteen most loved and popular songs. The film also features the Mozart of Madras up close through an in-depth interview and unseen personal clips, according to his team. A two minute promotional video of the film has already created a buzz on social media. His fans call it stunning. It shows him in multiple locations including concerts, beach and a garden like ambience. A statement also adds, in the film A R shares his thoughts "performing on stage, how he came to choose the band that toured with him in 14 cities in America and the humility he feels when armies of his fans shower love on him."





One Heart is a concert film featuring 15 most-loved and popular songs by A R Rahman. The film is punctuated by a series of in-depth interview with A R Rahman and unseen personal clips who shares with us his thoughts about performing on-stage, how he came to choose the band that toured with him in 14 cities in America and the humility he feels when armies of his fans shower love on him. Through his performance, AR brings the arena alive, evoking old memories and exciting his fans across generations.



In One Heart you see



The proceeds from the movie will go to Rahman's One Heart foundation to help old musicians and their families.





Grammy and academy award winner A R Rahman is releasing a musical concert movie worldwide on August 25. The movie, called, would feature his fifteen most loved and popular songs. The film also features the Mozart of Madras up close through an in-depth interview and unseen personal clips, according to his team. A two minute promotional video of the film has already created a buzz on social media. His fans call it stunning. It shows him in multiple locations including concerts, beach and a garden like ambience. A statement also adds, in the film A R shares his thoughts "performing on stage, how he came to choose the band that toured with him in 14 cities in America and the humility he feels when armies of his fans shower love on him."is a concert film featuring 15 most-loved and popular songs by A R Rahman. The film is punctuated by a series of in-depth interview with A R Rahman and unseen personal clips who shares with us his thoughts about performing on-stage, how he came to choose the band that toured with him in 14 cities in America and the humility he feels when armies of his fans shower love on him. Through his performance, AR brings the arena alive, evoking old memories and exciting his fans across generations.Inyou see AR Rahman up-close, the very private man behind his iconic figure.The proceeds from the movie will go to Rahman's One Heart foundation to help old musicians and their families.