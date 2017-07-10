A Gentleman Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Doubles The Fun, Jacqueline Fernandez Not So Much A Gentleman trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of Gaurav, a sunder and susheel young man, who was 'Risky' Rishi once upon a time

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman New Delhi: Highlights Sidharth's two alter egos - Gaurav and Rishi - are introduced Jacqueline Fernandez fails to create an impression A Gentleman releases on August 25 A Gentleman like Sidharth Malhotra is quite difficult to find - he's A Gentleman, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer introduces audience to Gaurav (Sidharth), a gentleman, who wants to get married. Kavya (Jacqueline) thinks everything's just perfect about Gaurav - but it's not. The makers waste no time in reintroducing Sidharth Malhora as Rishi, who is the opposite Gaurav. Gaurav is 'sunder and susheel' while Rishi is 'risky.' Sidharth Malhotra managed the jugalbandi of the two alter egos with ease.



Watch the trailer of A Gentleman:







Last week, Sidharth told reporters that he



Jacqueline Fernandez as Kavya also gets some attention but at least in the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra steals the show. Of his role, Sidharth said: "One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building," reports news agency IANS. PS: The jumping from 60-storey building is not clean and quite funny.



A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending) and the film releases on August 25.



(With IANS inputs)



like Sidharth Malhotra is quite difficult to find - he's sunder, susheel and risky, as the makers promised while introducing the film . Fox Star Studios is presenting a romantic action thriller in the name of, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer introduces audience to Gaurav (Sidharth), a gentleman, who wants to get married. Kavya (Jacqueline) thinks everything's just perfect about Gaurav - but it's not. The makers waste no time in reintroducing Sidharth Malhora as Rishi, who is the opposite Gaurav. Gaurav is 'and' while Rishi is 'risky.' Sidharth Malhotra managed theof the two alter egos with ease.Watch the trailer ofLast week, Sidharth told reporters that he doesn't have a double role in A Gentleman which can only mean that in the film Rishi's dark past catches up with Gaurav's bright future, which turns things topsy-turvy.Jacqueline Fernandez as Kavya also gets some attention but at least in the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra steals the show. Of his role, Sidharth said: "One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building," reports news agency IANS. PS: The jumping from 60-storey building is not clean and quite funny.is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (and) and the film releases on August 25.(With IANS inputs)