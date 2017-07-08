A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Are Trending

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to present the trailer of their upcoming film A Gentleman come Monday. The cast and crew of A Gentleman hosted a special trailer preview in Mumbai on Friday and later the team revealed that the film's trailer will be out on the Internet on Monday at 12 pm. At Friday's event, Jacqueline wore a fabulous green shimmer H&M outfit with Christian Louboutin pumps. Sidharth Malhotra looked stylish in denims and a striped jumper. The actors posed in sync with their onscreen characters Gaurav and Kavya, who have been described as 'Sundar, susheel and risky' (for Gaurav) and 'impulsive' for Kavya.
Take a look at pictures from the event:
Here are a few promos the team circulated on social media.
At the event, Jacqueline told news agency IANS that romancing Sidharth onscreen was 'quite easy.' She said: "It was super easy. I know I am an insanely happy person but the fact is we actors always get affected by each other's energy. I am surrounded with good people so ya!" Sidharth too enjoyed having Jacqueline as his co-star. He told IANS: "Even I enjoyed romancing her on-screen. She is so energetic and I envy her at times that how could even after long schedule she could manage to stay so much full of energy."
Of his 'Sundar, susheel and risky' character, Sidharth told IANS that there are two contrasting sides of Gaurav but it is not a double role. "My character Gaurav is a very interesting, sweet character at one side who loves to cook, clean up his house, etc like a typical Delhi Punjabi boy. On the other hand, there is a different shade where he is doing a lot of action. One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building," he said.
The trailer of A Gentleman releases on July 10 while the film will hit the screens on August 25. A Gentleman is co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
(With IANS inputs)