A Fierce Battle For The Dalit Vote In Uttarakhand's Jaunsar-Bawar Valley

The Jaunsar-Bawar valley of western Uttarakhand has nearly 400 Dalit settlements. The Charkrata constituency, under which it falls, is one of Uttarakhand's 15 reserved seats. In a state where Dalits account for nearly 18 per cent of the electorate, 15 out of 70 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. In 2012, the Congress had won seven, the BJP six and two of the reserved seats went to Mayawati's BSP.The Dalit electorate of the state however has been historically divided among the Congress and the BJP. Chakrata has been a unique Congress stronghold ever since Uttarakhand was created in 2000, with state Congress leader Pritam Singh holding fort.The BJP tried to make inroads in the region last year with a movement for Dalits to enter temples. The then BJP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Tarun Vijay symbolically led Dalit activists of the valley into the Sindhugur Maharaj temple in Pokhari after which, in an altercation, an upper-caste mob threw stones at them on their way out.The current BJP nominee from Chakrata, Madhu Chauhan, however, claims "there is an unparalleled degree of social inclusion in the Jaunsar Bawar Valley. Only those who want to spread divisiveness talk about caste".However, for Dalits like Manuram, a resident of Bhewana village, caste continues to serve an important exclusionary function even today. "Dalits from my village are still not allowed to enter temples, there is great pressure", he told NDTV.In the upcoming election, the BSP, though a very marginal player in Uttarakhand - it won only three assembly seats in all in 2012 - is now looking to make gains in the Jaunsar-Bawar valley. The party has fielded prominent Dalit activist, Dalit Kunwar from Chakrata, who was originally part of the temple movement."I am convinced that not only SCs but even the poor Thakurs and Rajputs of the region will support me", Mr Kunwar said, inaugurating his campaign in Koti Ichchari.But in this three-cornered political tussle, how convinced are Dalits about these political promises?"This is my vote, I don't want to vote for anybody", said Vishnu, a resident of Bhewana."Whenever any leader talks about development, it doesn't affect us at all. Why would we vote for any party at all," added Durga, a Dalit woman.