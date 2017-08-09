Sea Of Saffron In Mumbai, 900,000 Marathas Arrive For Protest: 10 Facts

Protesters blocked train lines while traffic was halted in many parts of Mumbai.
Mumbai: More than 800,000 protesters -- all of them Marathas -- disrupted Mumbai traffic and strained its railway network today as they pressed their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students. The Marathas are a politically powerful group because they constitute 33 per cent of Maharashtra's population. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today he will create a committee of ministers and opposition leaders to meet regularly with Maratha representatives to address their concerns.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story in the country's financial capital
- The protestors -who numbered nearly 900,000 according to the police - marched into Mumbai's large public park, Azad Maidan, which is in south Mumbai.
- Wearing saffron caps and carrying flags, they arrived from all over the state; parking areas across Navi Mumbai were full.
- At the venue, where the "Maratha Morcha" began at 11 am, protesters tore banners put up by the Shiv Sena, stressing that they did not want any "political interference".
- This was the first Maratha protest organized in Mumbai and marks the conclusion of a series of 57 marches last year across the state. The first protest was held in Aurangabad on August 9 last year.
- The upper caste community's representatives will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said today that his government has informed the Bombay High Court that it is in favour of extending reservation policies to Marathas.
- The main slogan of the movement is "Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha". Volunteers were available at suburban stations to help guide the protestors who poured into the city.
- Traffic came to a halt in many parts of the business district, while protesters jammed suburban trains. Young people and senior citizens of the Maratha community waved saffron flags in a protest the police said was free of incidents of violence, with more than 10,000 policemen on guard.
- Rising unemployment and falling farm incomes are driving farming communities in several states to redouble calls for reservations in jobs and education. The Marathas, traditionally cultivators of sugarcane, also want a waiver for loans given to farmers.
- Ishanvi Deshmukh, a three-year-old girl, impressed the gathering with a well-memorised speech seeking reservations for the Maratha community. Another protester came to the venue in the attire of a farmer in distress, with a noose dangling from his neck. "This is an attempt to draw the government's attention to the plight of farmers," he said.
- The city's famed dabbawalas, who deliver packed lunches to hundreds working in offices across Mumbai, suspended operations for the day, as did hundreds of schools and colleges in South Mumbai.