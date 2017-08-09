Sea Of Saffron In Mumbai, 900,000 Marathas Arrive For Protest: 10 Facts

Protesters blocked train lines while traffic was halted in many parts of Mumbai.

Mumbai: More than 800,000 protesters -- all of them Marathas -- disrupted Mumbai traffic and strained its railway network today as they pressed their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students. The Marathas are a politically powerful group because they constitute 33 per cent of Maharashtra's population. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today he will create a committee of ministers and opposition leaders to meet regularly with Maratha representatives to address their concerns.