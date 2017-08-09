Sea Of Saffron In Mumbai, 900,000 Marathas Arrive For Protest: 10 Facts

Marathas, young and old, took part in a mammoth protest in Mumbai which the police said was free of violence

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: August 09, 2017 16:28 IST
Protesters blocked train lines while traffic was halted in many parts of Mumbai.

Mumbai:  More than 800,000 protesters -- all of them Marathas -- disrupted Mumbai traffic and strained its railway network today as they pressed their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students. The Marathas are a politically powerful group because they constitute 33 per cent of Maharashtra's population. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today he will create a committee of ministers and opposition leaders to meet regularly with Maratha representatives to address their concerns.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story in the country's financial capital
  1. The protestors -who numbered nearly 900,000 according to the police - marched into Mumbai's large public park, Azad Maidan, which is in south Mumbai.
  2. Wearing saffron caps and carrying flags, they arrived from all over the state;  parking areas across Navi Mumbai were full.
  3. At the venue, where the "Maratha Morcha" began at 11 am, protesters tore banners put up by the Shiv Sena, stressing that they did not want any "political interference".
  4. This was the first Maratha protest organized in Mumbai and marks the conclusion of a series of 57 marches last year across  the state. The first protest was held in Aurangabad on August 9 last year.
  5. The upper caste community's representatives will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said today that his government has informed the Bombay High Court that it is in favour of extending reservation policies to Marathas. 
  6. The main slogan of the movement is  "Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha". Volunteers were available at suburban stations to help guide the protestors who poured into the city.
  7. Traffic came to a halt in many parts of the business district, while protesters jammed suburban trains. Young people and senior citizens of  the Maratha community waved saffron flags in a protest the police said was free of incidents of violence, with more than 10,000 policemen on guard.
  8. Rising unemployment and falling farm incomes are driving farming communities in several states to redouble calls for reservations in jobs and education. The Marathas, traditionally cultivators of sugarcane, also want a waiver for loans given to farmers.
  9. Ishanvi Deshmukh, a three-year-old girl, impressed the gathering with a well-memorised speech seeking reservations for the Maratha community. Another protester came to the venue in the attire of a farmer in distress, with a noose dangling from his neck. "This is an attempt to draw the government's attention to the plight of farmers," he said.
  10. The city's famed dabbawalas, who deliver packed lunches to hundreds working in offices across Mumbai, suspended operations for the day, as did hundreds of schools and colleges in South Mumbai.

