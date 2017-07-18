9 Killed In Bihar Road Accident

Angry over the accident, villagers blocked the highway and demanded compensation for the victims families.

July 18, 2017
The accident took place on a national highway (NH-77) near Sarai Bazar, some 30 km from Patna (File)

Patna:  Nine persons were killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when their autorickshaw was hit by a speeding bus in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

The accident took place on a national highway (NH-77) near Sarai Bazar, some 30 km from Patna.

"The overcrowded autorickshaw was hit by a speeding bus after the driver lost control," a district police official said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

