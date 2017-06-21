9 Booked For Misusing Funds Granted In Swacch Bharat Drive Inspection revealed that the nine people cheated the corporation of Rs 54,000 and the money given to them was used for personal purposes, said the police.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 9 people from Bhiwandi booked for cheating for misusing funds granted under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Thane: Nine people from powerloom town of Bhiwandi were booked for cheating after they misused the funds granted to them to build toilets under the



According Thane Police public relations office or PRO Sukhada Narkar a case under various sections of the law has been registered against the accused persons with Narpoli police station under Bhiwandi division.



Quoting a complaint by a Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation official, police said that nine people had applied for benefits under the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan subsidy in 2015 following which an site inspection was carried out and each of the accused were granted funds of Rs 6,000 each totalling Rs 54,000 to build toilets.



According to the complaint, the toilets were never constructed. Further inspection revealed that the nine had cheated the corporation of Rs 54,000 and the money given to them was used for personal purposes.



Police gave the name of the accused as Rajit Bhimarti, 24, Sudharshan Jakanni, 48, Anjana Dayavat, 67, Jyoti Chavan, 27, Srikrishna Jha, 43, Balayya Gundu, 70, Accalal Kanojia, 38, Rajendra Ghavane, 48, and Nanhelal Gupta, 37, all residents of different localities in Bhiwandi.



Each of the accused was entitled to a subsidy upto Rs 17,000 and had been already granted the first instalment of Rs 6,000 each which they utilised for their own purposes and cheated the government by not constructing toilets.



