80 Indian Fishermen Released By Sri Lankan Navy

Four of those released were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were drowning in northern seas on August 31 while the others have been arrested for trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities, The Colombo Page reported.

All India | | Updated: September 05, 2017 15:35 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
80 Indian Fishermen Released By Sri Lankan Navy

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently by the maritime security agencies

Colombo:  Sri Lanka has released 80 Indian fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing illegally in the island nation's territorial waters, according to a media report.

Four of them were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were drowning in northern seas on August 31 while the others have been arrested for trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities, The Colombo Page reported.

The 76 Indian fishermen were apprehended on separate occasions by the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard for engaging in the illegal fishing method of bottom trawling in the Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The repatriated Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sarang' at the International Maritime Boundary Line north of Kankasanthurai, the report said.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently by the maritime security agencies of both countries for illegal fishing and often stray into illegal waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'Think I Did It': Man Tells 911 He Woke Up To Find Wife Stabbed To Death
Indian FIshermanIndian Fisherman Arrested Sri LankaSri LankaLanka Navy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Xiaomi Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................