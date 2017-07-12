8 Train Coaches Travel 30 km Sans Engine In Uttarakhand

In a bizzare incident, six goats and a cow-calf came under eight coaches that rolled 30 km without an engine from the railway station in Tanakpur.The 50-km railway line between Tanakpur and Majhola in Uttar Pradesh is being converted into broad gauge. The incident took place due to the negligence of the company engaged in the work, Public Relation Officer of North-Eastern Railway, Izzatnagar division, Rajendra Singh said."The gates at over 12 crossing points, through which the coaches passed, were open as the line was closed for work. No one was injured," the spokesperson said.Six goats and the cow-calf were killed, he said.The coaches stopped after ramming into some iron object at the Khatim Railway Station, Mr Singh said.He said that railway officials have ordered a probe into the incident.