8 Policemen Injured In Scuffle With Armymen In Kashmir's Ganderbal District

Eight policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector were injured after dozens of Armymen barged into a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district and beat them up late last night, police said.The injured policemen have been moved to a hospital and an FIR has been registered against the Armymen for attacking a police station and thrashing policemen on duty.The pictures from the hospital show policemen with multiple injuries.The scuffle allegedly broke out after a team of Armymen in civilian clothes, returning from the Amarnath Yatra last night, was stopped at a barricade in Gund by policemen as no pilgrims are allowed to travel during the night after the recent terror attack on Amarnath Yatris in which eight were killed.Police said the Armymen in civilian clothes insisted to move and thrashed the cops but police didn't let them go."We informed the Commanding Officer of a nearby Army camp that he should take these jawans to his camp for the night" said a police officer. "But suddenly troops came and stormed a police station in Gund, beat up cops, ransacked everything that came in their way. Even police records were also damaged," he said.Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan, however tried to downplay the incident. "No policeman has been injured. There was some altercation between policemen and Army," he said. "I have already spoken to top army authorities and they are ordering a court of inquiry into the incident," said Mr Khan.