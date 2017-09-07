8 Killed As Hurricane Irma Lashes Caribbean Island St Martin

Pointe-a-Pitre, France: At least eight people were killed another 21 wounded as Hurricane Irma swept across the Caribbean island of St Martin, emergency workers on the French-run side of the island said Thursday.
The latest toll was given by Colonel Vincent Boichard, head of a public safety mission, who updated an earlier figure of six dead on St Martin, which is located south of the island of Anguilla, and is divided between the Netherlands and France.
