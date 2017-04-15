8 Karnataka Students Drown Off Maharashtra's Sindhudurg Coast

Eight engineering students from Karnataka's Belgaum district drowned in the sea today off Vayri coast in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. Another three students were rescued and are undergoing treatment, police said.According to the police, the victims were part of a group of 50 students from Maratha Engineering College in Belgaum, who were in the Wayri Beach area on a picnic. The police claimed that the students allegedly ignored warning of strong current by the locals and ventured into the sea.Fishermen managed to rescue three of them and later retrieved the bodies of the other eight, which included two girls.Sindhudurg police control official Ravindra Ghirkar said that one of the three students rescued is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital in the nearby Malvan region.Further details about the incident are awaited.