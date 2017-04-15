8 Coaches Of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express Derail Near Rampur In UP, Probe Ordered

Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations 1/ https://t.co/lNoLkDHcI6 - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 15, 2017

Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today leaving at least two passengers injured, railway officials said. There was no casualty in the incident, they said.The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said, adding that two people have been injured in the incident.A compensation of Rs 50,000 has been ordered to those injured, news agency Press Trust of India reported.Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an enquiry to ascertain causes behind the accident.He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. A medical team has also reached, Mr Sharma said.Railways have also provided helpline numbers in the wake of the incident.