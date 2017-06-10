7th Pay Commission: Revised Allowances Likely From July, Says Report The Lavasa committee has suggested some modifications to 7th pay commissions recommendations on some allowances.

44 Shares EMAIL PRINT Payouts of 7th pay commission allowances are expected to give a boost to consumer spending. Financial Express reported. Revised 7th pay commission related allowances are expected to give a further boost to consumer spending and thus the broader economy, analysts say. The report, citing sources, said that the Cabinet could take up the proposal of 7th pay commission allowances later this month. The Ashok Lavasa committee, which examined the 7th pay commission's recommendations on allowances, submitted its report to the finance minister on April 27. An Empowered Committee of Secretaries was set up screen the report and firm up proposals for the Cabinet.



The Lavasa committee suggested some modifications in some allowances that are applicable universally to all employees as well as certain other allowances which apply to specific employee categories, the finance ministry said in a statement.



The government had last year accepted the recommendation of Justice AK Mathur-headed Seventh Pay Commission in respect of the hike in basic pay and pension. The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations relating to allowances were referred to the Ashok Lavasa committee.



The 7th pay commission had recommended that



The 7th pay commission had recommended that of a total of 196 allowances, 52 be abolished altogether and 36 be abolished as separate identities by subsuming them in another allowance.



The Cabinet had earlier approved modification in recommendations of the 7th pay commission relating to the method of revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners and family pensioners based on recommendations of a high-level panel. The decision will benefit over 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners.



