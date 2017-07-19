7th Pay Commission: Latest Developments And Other Updates

The Department of Personnel and Training has again extended the deadline to receive complaints and dispose of pay-related anomalies by government employees with regard to implementation of the 7th pay commission report. The original deadline to receive complaints on any discrepancy arising out of the implementation of the 7th pay commission report was February 15. It was first extended to May 15 and then to August 15, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.The deadline to dispose anomalies with regard to implementation of the 7th pay commission report would now be February 15, 2018. The original time limit was August 15, which was later extended to November 15. The government has accepted most of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, to be implemented from January 1, 2016. The Department of Personnel and Training had last year asked all central government departments to set up committees to look into various pay-related anomalies.Earlier this month, the finance ministry asked all central ministries to ensure the revised rates of allowances as per the 7th pay commission are paid from the current month, a move that will benefit 48 lakh employees. In a bonanza to central government employees, the Union Cabinet had last month approved recommendations of the 7th pay commission with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs. 30,748 crore on the exchequer.The anomaly committees were to be formed at two levels - national and departmental - comprising representatives of the official side and the staff side of the national council and the departmental council respectively.The Departmental Anomaly Committee is chaired by the additional secretary or the joint secretary (administration) concerned."The National Anomaly Committee will deal with anomalies common to two or more departments and in respect of common categories of employees.""The Departmental Anomaly Committee will deal with anomalies pertaining exclusively to the department concerned and having no repercussions on the employees of another ministry or department in the opinion of the Financial Adviser," the Department of Personnel and Training said.