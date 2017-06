Pensioners' medical allowances have been doubled to Rs 1,000 under 7th pay commission.

The Cabinet today approved the recommendation of the 7th pay commission on allowances including HRA or House Rent Allowance with 34 modifications which will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2017. The move is likely to benefit 34 lakh central government employees and 14 lakh defence personnel. The revised allowances are likely to cost the government an additional Rs 30,748.23 crore per annum. The 7th pay commission examined 197 allowances and recommended abolition of 53 allowances and subsuming 37 in others.