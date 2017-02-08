72 New Flats For Parliamentarians To Be Constructed In New Delhi

Three towers of 72 flats would be constructed near BD Marg in New Delhi's posh Lutyens' zone for parliamentarians to address the issue of shortage of accommodation. The need for more flats has been flagged by many political leaders in the near past.Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony at BD Marg, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "On one side, there is a need for more accommodation for sitting MPs. But at the same time, we need to consider about former MPs, if they travel to Delhi or need accommodation for some time. So, more space is required."Her words were echoed by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar."As the number of former MPs is increasing, there is a need for more residential space... so don't stop here and redevelop such bungalows which are lying vacant for construction of these flats as more MPs can get accommodation," the minister said.Both, the Speaker and the minister, suggested that the construction of these flats should be environmentally friendly.Ms Mahajan also suggested naming the upcoming three towers after the holy trinity of rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.The function was also attended by members of the House Committee of Parliament, including its chief Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi of the BJP.Lutyens' zone in the national capital has been named after British architect Edwin Lutyens, who has been credited with the construction of India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Lutyens' zone covers an area of about 26 square kilometre and most of the land belongs to the Union government.