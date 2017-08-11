UP Madrassas To Celebrate Independence Day, Event To Be Videograped

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all madrassas (Islamic schools) to hold celebrations on Independence Day and videograph the event, according to minority welfare minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary.The event to be held on August 15 will include unfurling the tricolour, reciting the national anthem and tributes to freedom fighters. The minister said it will inspire students and they will learn more about the contribution of the freedom fighters. Cultural programmes and sports activities will also be organized on the day."Today is an era of technology. The videos made during the Independence Day can be shared among the students. They can treasure the memories of the Independence Day celebrations. Apart from this, it will act as a source of inspiration for others," he said."Unlike the previous governments, which indulged in politics of appeasement, we are a government with nationalist bent of mind," he told PTI today.The BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath took over the reins of the state in March. "Every citizen born in India celebrates different festivals ranging from Holi, Diwali, Eid and Lohri. But when it comes to national festivals, they are celebrated by the entire nation. "And the madrassas should not exclude themselves from participating in the national festivals," Mr Chaudhary said.At present, around 8,000 madrassas in UP are recognised by the government UP Madarsa Shiksha Parishad. Among these, 560 are completely aided by the state.But what prompted the government to issue the above directives to the madrassas, Mr Chaudhary said, "Directives were issued as the government recognised that madrassas get funds from the state government and are supposed to celebrate the national festivals including Independence Day.""Through different cultural programmes, the students will be made aware of the rich history of the freedom struggle and the heroic deeds of our revolutionaries and martyrs. They will definitely draw inspiration from their heroic tales," he added.Taking a swipe at political rivals, he said, "Those who are trying to impute motives and suspecting the intention of the government, I doubt their nationalist credentials."BJP leader Romana Siddiqui said, "August 15 is our Independence Day. Every institute in the country celebrates the day with full patriotic fervour, then why should the madrassas lag behind. If convents and missionary schools celebrate Independence Day by holding a number of events, then why not the madarssas."