70-Year-Old French Woman Allegedly Beaten, Raped In Varanasi

A 70-year-old French woman was allegedly beaten up and raped in Varanasi last night, the police said. The woman has been a regular visitor to the city since 1977. For the last 11 months, she had been staying in the city and working at a centre for specially abled children.Last night, the guard working at her rented accommodation in the city's Rohaniya area allegedly snatched her cellphone, beat her up and raped her. The man is absconding.The police said the woman has undergone a medical check-up at the hospital where she has been admitted and a report is awaited. Doctors have said she is out of danger. A hunt is on for the guard, said senior police officer Nitin Tiwari.

"The accused has been identified and all legal formalities will be completed soonest. He is a chowkidaar (guard) of the place where she was living," Mr Tiwari said.



