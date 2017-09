A man has allegedly sexually assaulted his twin step-daughters for months at a remote village in Cheran Songgital in East Garo Hills district, police said on Wednesday."We received a complaint of rape from the family of the two victims. The twins were taken to hospital for medical treatment and examination," Acting Superintendent of Police of the district Ringrang TG Momin said.The twins were seven years old, he said adding that the accused is absconding.