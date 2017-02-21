7 Naxals Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh, Weapons Recovered

Seven Naxals were killed in a fierce gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district today, the police said.The exchange of fire took place in the forests of Pushpal village of the district in which seven ultras were gunned down, Special Director General of Police (anti-Maoist operations) DM Awasthi told PTI.A joint team of District Reserve Group (DRG) and district force launched a counter-insurgency operation from Barsoor police station of neighbouring Dantewada district this morning.When the forces were cordoning off jungles of Pushpal along the border of the two districts, they came under heavy firing from a group of rebels, leading to a prolonged gunfight, he said.Pushpal, which falls in restive Abhujmad area, is located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur.After the guns fell silent, security forces searched the area and recovered the bodies of seven ultras besides two Insas rifles and other weapons, Mr Awasthi said.He added that more details will be known once the security forces reach their base camp.