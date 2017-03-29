7-Hour Debate In Lok Sabha Today For Final GST Push To Meet July Deadline: 10 Points

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lead the discussion on the supporting GST bills in Lok Sabha today
New Delhi: Four Bills related to the Goods and Services Tax or GST will be debated in the Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament today, as the government pushes to meet a July 1 launch date for the unified tax regime that subsumes a slew of indirect taxes at the centre and in states. Seven hours have been allotted for today's debate, which will begin at noon with union minister Arun Jaitley speaking first. For the Congress, former union minister M Veerappa Moily will be first speaker.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Arun Jaitley has said the government wants to take the bills through Parliament with the consensus of all parties as was witnessed when the government and opposition came together in August last year to pass the Bill that amended the Constitution to facilitate the launch of the mega tax reform.
Mr Jaitley briefed BJP members of Parliament at a meeting also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. He explained the four bills and how they would help set up a one-nation one-tax regime.
The Congress says the bills in their current form are "not acceptable" and its speakers today will raise those concerns and demand changes. But senior leaders are also wary of being seen as stalling the biggest tax reform since Independence and have suggested treading cautiously.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi told his party's lawmakers at a meeting on Tuesday that they should play the role of a constructive opposition. He also told them to raise the issue of the farmers' distress and press for a farm loan waiver in Parliament.
The government, which has a big majority in the Lok Sabha, expects to get the lower house's approval for the GST bills with ease in a vote at the end of today's debate. Any amendments sought by the Congress or other opposition parties will also be voted on.
The bills will then go to the Rajya Sabha or upper house for discussion. Because they are all "money bills", the Rajya Sabha can suggest changes which will be taken back to the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha can then choose to accept or reject the proposals.
The government has to ensure that this entire process is wrapped up by April 12, when the Budget session on Parliament ends, to be able to meet the July 1 launch date. It has already missed an earlier deadline of April 1 for GST roll-out.
The bills being debated today are the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law. Once these get Parliament's nod, a state GST bill will be presented in state assemblies for their approval.
There will be four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, plus a levy on taxes on items like cars, aerated drinks and tobacco products to compensate states for any revenue losses in the first five years. The compensation law has been prepared to give legislative backing to the Centre's promise to compensate the states for five years for revenue losses.
GST is expected to boost the rate of economic growth by about 0.5 percentage points, broaden the revenue base and cut compliance cost for firms.