7-Hour Debate In Lok Sabha Today For Final GST Push To Meet July Deadline: 10 Points

New Delhi: Four Bills related to the Goods and Services Tax or GST will be debated in the Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament today, as the government pushes to meet a July 1 launch date for the unified tax regime that subsumes a slew of indirect taxes at the centre and in states. Seven hours have been allotted for today's debate, which will begin at noon with union minister Arun Jaitley speaking first. For the Congress, former union minister M Veerappa Moily will be first speaker.