7 Held For Robbing Tempo Carrying Amazon Shipments

Seven people robbed the person driving a tempo containing the shipment from Amazon at gunpoint after which they forced him into another vehicle before dumping him at Raja Garden flyover.

All India | | Updated: June 09, 2017 01:45 IST
Police traced the accused through the GPS enabled vehicle. (Represenational)

New Delhi:  Seven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a tempo carrying shipments from an e-commerce company in Chanakyapuri area of Lutyens Delhi, police said.

The accused -- Pawan Gupta, Kesav Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Rahul Rastogi, Mehruddin, Amar Verma and Amit were arrested yesterday from Loni in Ghaziabad after the vehicle was traced through GPS, they said.

Gopal Attri was driving a tempo containing the shipment from Amazon from Delhi to Gurgaon on June 6. Seven men accosted him around 11.30 PM on the Ridge Road and at gunpoint, fled with the tempo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh said.

Attri was forced into another vehicle and some of the accused threw chilli powder in his eyes and they later dumped him near the Raja Garden flyover, he said.

The tempo driver took the help of the patrolling party of Rajouri Garden police station, reached Chanakyapuri and filed a complaint, Singh said.

He said that the vehicle is GPS-enabled, using which the police traced it to Loni. The tempo was found abandoned and the shipments had been taken away, the DCP said.

After further analysing the GPS, it was found that the vehicle was routed through Rameshwar Park in Loni. The area was searched and another vehicle used by the accused to take the driver was found parked outside a house in the area.

A raid was conducted and the accused were arrested. A pistol and 18 live cartridges were recovered from one of the.

Police found out that the accused were also involved in a robbery committed at Mandir Marg around a month back and some robbed articles were recovered.

