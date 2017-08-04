7 Held As Police Recover Rs 5 Crore In Old Currency Notes In Gurgaon

Seven persons were arrested today and Rs 5 crore in scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were recovered from them following raid by police at a flat in Gurgaon.Acting on a tip-off that a huge consignment of old currency notes were being transferred from Gurgaon to hawala operator, the Gurgaon Police crime branch team from Palam Vihar, led by inspector Sajjan Singh, raided a flat in Sector 15 this afternoon and recovered the money, senior police official Ravinder Kumar said.The accused have been identified as Rajeev, Satish, Rajesh and Sandeep, all residents of Delhi, Dinesh -- a resident of Nanital in Uttarkhand, Praveen from Rohtak in Haryana and Amit, a resident of Gurgaon whose flat was raided, the official said."During questioning, the accused could not give satisfactory answer from where they got such a huge amount of old currency notes," Mr Kumar added.He said that a team of Income Tax Department officials was also called and they are investigating the case."All the old currency notes have been seized and probe has begun. They are interrogating them about the source of the money and where it was to be routed," the officer said, adding that there may be involvement of some hawala operators.