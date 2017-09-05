66-Year-Old Seeks Protection From Alcohol Addict Son In Delhi High Court

A 66-year-old man on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking police protection from his own son so that he and his wife live peacefully with self-respect in his own house.Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in north west Delhi, where the couple and their 22-year-old addict son stay.The court directed the police to file status report with regard to the allegations raised in the petition and listed the matter for September 12.It directed the son to appear in person before the court on that day.Seeking direction to the Delhi Police to take appropriate action against their son in interest of justice, petitioner Rajvir Sharma, a resident of Delhi, came to the high court with a plea that he and his 65-year-old wife be allowed to live their lives peacefully with dignity and self-respect.Advocate Amit Kumar, who was representing the elderly man, alleged the younger son has made their life miserable.The counsel submitted in court that his client is being harassed, beaten and threatened by his son for non-fulfilment of his day-to-day unreasonable expenses, including liquor.Feeling unsafe and insecure, the man filed complaint with police station Vijay Vihar on August 2, and called a PCR on August 17, but the police failed to take any action on his complaint."The petitioner has to work as a labourer in this old age, in a private company at Rithala, New Delhi, in order to maintain himself as well as his 65-year-old wife,' the plea said, adding that neither of the two sons support the parents in any manner.The senior citizen in his petition told the court that he has no complaint with any of his sons for not supporting his wife and him, because he earns enough for the two of them and that they simply want to lead rest of their lives peacefully with dignity and self-respect.He also told the court that the younger son beats him up, kicks and uses abusive language with him under the influence of liquor and drugs, if he refuses to give him money.