60 Feared Trapped After Jharkhand Mine Collapses, Fog Hits Rescue Operations

60 people are feared trapped inside a coal mine in Godda district of Jharkhand that collapsed on Thursday evening. Rescue operations which were severely hit by dense fog began early this morning.The injured have been taken to a hospital. No casualties reported so far.About 40 vehicles were also inside the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines of Paharia Bhorya site of Eastern Coalfields Limited when a large heap up of mud caved-in around 8 pm on Thursday, blocking the entry point."The exact number of people and vehicles trapped inside is not known. This could only become clear after the rescue operation starts," said Harilal Chauhan, Godda Superintendent of Police.Mining operations were taking place about 200 feet beneath the ground.National Disaster Response Force or NDRF teams have also been called in from Patna to assist in rescue operations.