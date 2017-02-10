6 Seriously Injured In Jallikattu Event

Six persons were seriously injured in the Jallikattu event held today at Palamedu village 25 km from here, one of the hubs for bull taming sport in the state, after a two year gap.Police said 42 others suffered minor injuries, were treated as outpatients at the local medical camp and discharged.Two bulls were also injured in the fight.The bull taming sport attracted huge crowds as it was last held in 2015.More than 2000 police were deployed for security duty. As many as 850 bulls participated in the event and 1600 players also took part in the game.Officials said the players and the bulls were subjected to medical examination before being allowed to participate.The participants earlier took an oath before District Collector Veeraraghava Rao to follow the guidelines.Before the bulls were released, special poojas were performed and offerings were made to the presiding diety.The winners were given motorbikes, cycles and other items as prizes.Normally, Jallikattu is held as part of the Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu. However, it was not held during Pongal this year due to a Supreme Court ban.Amid continuing protests over Jallikattu ban across the state, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had on January 23 unanimously passed an amendment bill, clearing the path for conducting Jallikattu without any hindrance.