6 Rescued Using Ropes After Bus Falls Into A River In Karnataka's Gadag

Five passengers and the driver of state transport bus have been rescued

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2017 17:34 IST
Quick-thinking locals pulled the passengers out using ropes.

Karnataka:  Six people were miraculously saved when their bus fell into an overflowing river in Karnataka's Gadag today. As soon as the bus got caught in the strong current, quick-thinking locals began their rescue operation using ropes.

Heavy rains lashed the Gadag area, about 470 km from Bengaluru, on Sunday night, which caused the river to swell. The bus which was on its way to Yellapur from Lakshmeshwara fell into the river. The driver had a tough time trying to cross the inundated road adjacent to the Doddur Halla stream.

After the bus toppled off the bridge and dived into the stream, the passengers screamed for help and the villagers rushed to the spot.

According to sources, five passengers and the driver of state transport bus have been rescued.

The Lakshmeshwara police have registered a case.

