6 Killed, 24 Hurt As Bus Falls In Pit In Madhya Pradesh

The bus was on its way to Dindori from Jabalpur when it fell into the pit near ghat section in Jogitikaria village

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2017 13:30 IST
6 persons died, 24 injured when a bus fell in a pit in a village in Madhya Pradesh (Representative Photo)

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh):  At least six persons were killed and nearly 24 others injured when a bus fell into a pit near a village in Dindori early this morning, a police official said.

The bus was on its way to Dindori from Jabalpur when it fell into the pit near ghat section in Jogitikaria village at around 4 AM, Kotwali police station In-charge Shivlal Markam said.

Choti Sahu (23), Sanjeev Burman (45), Surjeet Mudia (30), Awdhesh (30) Rahul (26) and one unidentified person were killed in the accident, he said.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident.

The injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, Shivlal Markam said.

District Collector Amit Tomar and Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad among others visited the accident site. 

A probe is underway in the accident. 

