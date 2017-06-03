6 Jawans Injured As Terrorists Attack Army Convoy In Jammu And Kashmir

Six Army jawans sustained injuries after terrorists ambushed their convoy which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar at Hillar Shahabad on the Jammu Srinagar national highway this morning.The terrorists, after opening fire on the Army convoy, fled away from the spot, the Army said.The injured jawans are being evacuated and taken to the army's base hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched for the terrorists who carried out the attack.The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has also been temporarily halted.The attack on the Army convoy comes just hours after the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and neighbouring sectors. Pakistani Rangers are using small arms, automatic guns and mortars. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.