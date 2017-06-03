6 Jawans Injured As Terrorists Attack Army Convoy In Jammu And Kashmir

The injured jawans have been evacuated to a hospital and a hunt is on to nab the terrorists who carried out the attack.

All India | Written by | Updated: June 03, 2017 13:20 IST
The terrorists fled away after attacking the army convoy (Visuals deferred by unspecified time)

Srinagar:  Six Army jawans sustained injuries after terrorists ambushed their convoy which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar at Hillar Shahabad on the Jammu Srinagar national highway this morning.

The terrorists, after opening fire on the Army convoy, fled away from the spot, the Army said.

The injured jawans are being evacuated and taken to the army's base hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched for the terrorists who carried out the attack.

The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has also been temporarily halted.

The attack on the Army convoy comes just hours after the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and neighbouring sectors. Pakistani Rangers are using small arms, automatic guns and mortars. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.
 

