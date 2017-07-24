6 Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha For 5 Days For Throwing Paper

Highlights The six lawmakers have been suspended for five days Opposition leaders to protest tomorrow Opposition wanted Lok Sabha to discuss rising incidents of mob attacks

Six Congress lawmakers have been suspended for five days by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for their "highly unbecoming" conduct as they attempted to raise the issue of mob lynchings in the lower house of Parliament today. The Congress MPs tore paper and threw the pieces towards the Speaker's chair."The entire country should watch this...Show it, let them watch," Ms Mahajan said angrily. She announced the suspension soon after the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, prompting the opposition to launch another protest and force the house to be adjourn, first till 2.30 and then for the day.Congress president Sonia Gandhi was in the House when members of her party trooped into the well or Centre of the House raising slogans and then threw paper. Mrs Gandhi later met other opposition leaders in her office and they have announced a dharna or sit-in in front of Mahatama Gandhi's statue in Parliament house tomorrow morning in protest against the suspensionSumitra Mahajan said she was constrained to name the MPs for their improper behaviour. They had, she said in her order, grabbed official papers from the table where the Lok Sabha secretariat staff sits and torn them before throwing the pieces towards her.This, Ms Mahajan said, despite her agreeing to an opposition request for a discussion on alleged atrocities against Dalits and minorities.As she announced the suspension, lawmakers from the ruling BJP shouted, "shame, shame.""If the Opposition want to speak, they should give notice. The entire House condemns such action. We don't accept such action from the Congress party. This is shameful and action should be taken against the members who threw papers towards the Chair," said parliamentary minister Ananth Kumar.