6 Amazing Health Benefits of Using Desi Ghee Regularly

Desi ghee has been a favourite in most Indian households. It is an ancient remedy for cold, cough and soft skin, but in the last few years the credibility of saturated fats like desi ghee has been debatable. Some believe that saturated fats are the bad fats but a growing body of research and most health experts agree that naturally occurring saturated fats such as desi ghee are actually good for your health. Here are six amazing health benefits that you can derive by using desi ghee regularly.1.: According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Ghee is one of the most easily digestible fats used for cooking. Ghee is a natural remedy for balancing the heat element (pitta) of the body. It aids in digestion, prevents constipation and helps in the excretion of toxins. Having half teaspoon of ghee with moong dal khichdi is a great way to detox."2.: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sets this myth straight by calling desi ghee the 'fat that makes you thin'. In her book, 'Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight', she explains that the type of saturated fat that Desi Ghee has is the short-chain-fatty acid. This helps to burn the stubborn fat in the body while regulating your metabolism.3.: Desi ghee has a high heat point which means that it doesn't burn easily while other oils may break down and release free radicals when heated at high temperatures. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause damage to your cells and also increase the risk of disease. Moreover, Indian cooking requires a lot of sauteing and therefore, it is better to use desi ghee which won't breakdown easily.4.: According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "The fat content in our body is mostly saturated fat and only 3% coming from other types. This ratio is absolutely important to know for our health and well-being. This prestigious golden elixir is rich in Vitamin K2 which builds hormones along with Vitamin A, D, E & K."5.: As kids, we were given a spoonful of desi ghee daily to boost our immunity and make our bones strong. Desi ghee acts as a strong microbial, anti-cancer and antiviral agent. It is a rich source of fat soluble vitamins that help in growth and development of the bones.6.: Vitamin K2 found in desi ghee helps in preventing calcium deposits in the arteries that can lead to blockages and obstruct blood flow. It lowers bad cholesterol levels and increases good cholesterol levels, thus maintaining a healthy balance.Desi ghee is a better option than commercially processed butter as it has a lower fat content. So, don't be afraid to use it but remember that pure desi ghee is always made of cow's milk. If you're picking up a jar of desi ghee from the supermarket, be sure to read your labels.