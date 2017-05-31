55 Years After War With China, Payment For Land Acquired In Arunachal

Several thousand people in Arunachal Pradesh may get an unexpected surprise" Compensation for land acquired by the Indian army after the war with China in 1962. The compensation - which will come after 55 long years, will be to the tune of Rs 3000 crore. The Centre and the state governments are working out the modalities.The land had been acquired across the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley, West Siang and a few others.On Tuesday, junior home minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and senior government officials discussed the issue at an hour-long meeting.Mr Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, said the meeting was meant to settle the issue of land acquired for various defence establishments."Although the people of Arunachal Pradesh can be branded as ultra-patriotic Indians, but of late, a sense of resentment has been brewing among them due to non-payment of compensation for huge areas of land occupied by the army," Mr Rijiju told Press Trust of India.He said all the issues should be resolved and pending cases cleared in a time-bound manner.Chief Minister Mr Khandu said the issues of lease rate, grant of ownership rights, payment of dual compensation and fixation of land rates will be resolved soon. The state cabinet has already formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of state land management minister to examine all pending issues, he added.Mr Bhamre is said to have asked officials in his ministry and the army to fast-track all pending issues by properly coordinating with each other and the state government.