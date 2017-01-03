55 Trains Delayed, Six Cancelled Due To Fog In North India

New Delhi: At least 55 trains were running late and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.
As many as 22 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and two were cancelled for Wednesday, the official said.
The trains cancelled on Tuesday included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi Jn-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.
Varanasi-Jodhpur Marudhar Express and New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express were cancelled for Wednesday.