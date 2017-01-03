Collapse
55 Trains Delayed, Six Cancelled Due To Fog In North India

Updated: January 03, 2017 10:41 IST
55 Trains Delayed, Six Cancelled Due To Fog In North India

As many as 22 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and two were cancelled for Wednesday

New Delhi:  At least 55 trains were running late and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.

As many as 22 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and two were cancelled for Wednesday, the official said.

The trains cancelled on Tuesday included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi Jn-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

Varanasi-Jodhpur Marudhar Express and New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express were cancelled for Wednesday.

