55 Trains Delayed, Six Cancelled Due To Fog In North India

At least 55 trains were running late and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.As many as 22 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and two were cancelled for Wednesday, the official said.The trains cancelled on Tuesday included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi Jn-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.Varanasi-Jodhpur Marudhar Express and New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express were cancelled for Wednesday.