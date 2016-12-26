50 Top CEOs To Interact With PM Modi During Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Fifty top CEOs will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a senior official said today. The meeting will be held as part of the 'Global CEO Roundtable' after the official inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.Out of these top 50 industry leaders, 25 will be from India while the remaining will be from countries like US, Japan, France, UK, the Netherlands and Taiwan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) PK Taneja said."After the inauguration of Vibrant Summit, which will take place at around 3.30 pm on January 10, our PM, FM and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend Global CEO Roundtable event with 50 top industry leaders," PK Taneja said, adding that no one from China is coming for the roundtable.Though the final list of CEOs is yet to be finalised, PK Taneja said some global industry leaders have already confirmed their participation.These include Chairman of global technology giant Cisco, John Chambers, who will also lead a US business delegation.Others are President of Boeing International Bertrand-Marc Allen and Chief Executive Officer of French electricity giant EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy."The discussions during the roundtable would largely revolve around global as well as Indian investment climate and opportunities. We believe that the discussions and its outcome will be crucial in the wake of upcoming GST implementation in India and ongoing business scenario after demonetisation," PK Taneja added.According to him, the focus of this summit will be on facilitating more business-to-business meetings."On the second day of Vibrant Summit, we have planned to organise maximum numbers of B2B meetings. Our focus is to see that real work takes place. This time, we have also planned to set up facilitation desks of various government departments to provide quick guidance to the guests," the official added.