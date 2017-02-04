5-Year-Old Pakistani Boy Reunited With Mother At Wagah Border

A five-year-old boy, who was "deceitfully" brought to India by his father a year ago, has been reunited with his mother in Pakistan at the Wagah border after Indian authorities handed him over on Saturday.The boy, Iftikhar Ahmed, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers at Wagah where his mother was waiting for him for several hours."I am extremely happy to have my son back. I am thankful to the Pakistani government for its help for return of my child," Iftikhar's mother Rohina Kiyani told reporters at Wagah."I had lost all hope of getting my child back. It's not a less than a miracle for me," she said.In March 2016, the boy was brought to India by his father, who is from Jammu. His mother alleged that her former husband had lied to her that he was taking the child to a wedding in India.Rohina Kiyani, with the help of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, filed a case in a court that ruled in her favour in May last year.After the case was taken up by the Pakistani High Commission and proven that Iftikhar was Pakistani by nationality, the verdict was given that he should be returned to his mother in Pakistan.Intelligence sources say the boy was brought to India through Nepal. The father and son had also spent some time in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir before that, they said.For Iftikhar to be handed over to his mother at Wagah, he was issued an Emergency Travel Certificate by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.Since the father Gulzar Ahmed was involved in terrorist activities and wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir police, he had to cross over to Pakistan in 2011, officials said.On reaching Pakistan then, he married Rohina Kiyani and had a son with her, they added.