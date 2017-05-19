News Flash
Education, healthcare to be exempt from Goods and Services Tax to be rolled out from July 1

5-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Abandoned Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Dies

The child, Satya, fell into the abandoned borewell at Ramnagar village last evening and got stuck at a depth of around 25 feet.

All India | | Updated: May 19, 2017 14:17 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Abandoned Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Dies

A five-year-old boy died after falling into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district

Sehore:  A five-year-old boy died after falling into an open borewell at a village in Sehore district, a senior official said today.

The child, Satya, fell into the abandoned borewell at Ramnagar village last evening and got stuck at a depth of around 25 feet.

As the news of the incident reached the district headquarters, the rescue operation was started immediately.

A 25-feet-deep pit parallel to the borewell was dug with the help of backhoe machines, Sehore District Collector Sudam Khade said.

A local health team also supplied oxygen into the borewell to enable the child to breathe, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Bhopal was also pressed into the rescue operation.

The rescuers managed to pull out the boy at around 5.30 am today after a 13-hour-long operation, Mr Khade said.

The child was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READDangling Between Cliffs, Woman Swallowed By 40-Foot Wave
child diesBorewell childBorewell deathNational Disaster Response Force

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................