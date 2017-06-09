5 Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Stop Major Infiltration Bid In Kashmir's Uri

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 09, 2017 18:42 IST
136 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Stop Major Infiltration Bid In Kashmir's Uri

An infiltration attempt was blocked in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

Uri:  Five terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri after security forces said they have blocked a major infiltration bid. The operation is still underway, they said.

More details awaited.

Trending

Share this story on

136 Shares
ALSO READDeepika Padukone Flooded With Hateful Comments Over 'Vulgar' Outfit
UriJammu and KashmirInfiltration

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................