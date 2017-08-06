5 Run Over By Train At Rajasthan's Sawimadhopur Railway Station

Few passengers got down from the train on the railway track side instead of the platform side and were run over by a train.

All India | | Updated: August 06, 2017 14:17 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Run Over By Train At Rajasthan's Sawimadhopur Railway Station

Five people were run over by a speeding train at Sawimadhopur Railway Station in Rajasthan today

Jaipur:  Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawimadhopur Railway Station in Rajasthan today. Two others were injured in the incident, railway police said.

The victims were passengers of the Jaipur-Bayana Express which halted at platform no. 1 in Sawimadhopur station.

Few passengers got down from the train on the railway track side instead of the platform side and were run over by the Gandhidham-Howrah superfast express which was passing at a high speed from the station, the SHO of GRP Railway station Kishanlal said.

Four of the five deceased were identified as Kamal (19), Nitesh (14), Man Singh and Mukesh (both 35), he said.
 

Trending

Share this story on

39 Shares
ALSO READFatal Heights: The Untold Deaths Of India's Construction Workers
Train AccidentRun Over By TrainSawimadhopur Railway Station RajasthanRajasthan Train Accident SawimadhopurJaipur-Bayana ExpressGandhidham-Howrah superfast expressTrain Tracks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................