5 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Bihar, 2 Arrested

Two men were arrested while transporting a consignment of ganja to a client in the Rohtas district in Bihar.

All India | | Updated: September 01, 2017 18:50 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Bihar, 2 Arrested

The ganja was hidden beneath a pile of paddy in a pick up van (Representational)

Patna:  Detectives of the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) have seized 5.06 quintals of ganja worth Rs 25.32 lakh and arrested two persons from Bihar's Aurangabad district, official sources said today.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI sleuths intercepted a pick up van near Daltenganj More in Aurangabad district last evening and seized 5.06 quintal ganja worth Rs 25.32 lakh and arrested two persons while they were travelling with the consignment of contraband for delivery to a client in the Rohtas district, the sources said.

The seized contraband substance was brought from Vishakhapatnam and kept under a pile of paddy in the vehicle, they added.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READGiant Billboard Crushes Parked Cars After Getting Knocked Down By Wind
Bihar Ganja seized

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8

................................ Advertisement ................................