5 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Bihar, 2 Arrested

Detectives of the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) have seized 5.06 quintals of ganja worth Rs 25.32 lakh and arrested two persons from Bihar's Aurangabad district, official sources said today.Acting on a tip off, the DRI sleuths intercepted a pick up van near Daltenganj More in Aurangabad district last evening and seized 5.06 quintal ganja worth Rs 25.32 lakh and arrested two persons while they were travelling with the consignment of contraband for delivery to a client in the Rohtas district, the sources said.The seized contraband substance was brought from Vishakhapatnam and kept under a pile of paddy in the vehicle, they added.