5-Point Guide To CBI Allegation Against P Chidambaram

CBI raided Chennai home of P Chidambaram, son Karti in a deal linked to Peter, Indrani Mukerjea
New Delhi: The CBI today raided the home of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai as part of its investigation into suspected criminal misconduct in foreign investment approvals. The agency alleges that Karti Chidambaram facilitated the approvals when his father was minister and used his "influence in the finance ministry". An FIR or First Information Report lists criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking bribe, influencing a public servant and criminal misconduct. Mr Chidambaram and the Congress have strongly denied the allegations.
Here is a 5-point guide to CBI's allegations:
In 2007, INX Media run by former media bosses Peter and Indrani Mukerjea sought a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to raise Rs 4.62 crore from foreign companies. The company said it wanted to create, operate, manage and broadcast a bouquet of TV channels.
Against the approved Rs 4.62 crore, INX Media allegedly generated more than Rs 305 crore by issuing shares at a premium of more than Rs 800 apiece.
The CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram used his influence in the Finance Ministry to help the company when it was facing questions from the Income Tax Department on the deal. Karti Chidambaram's company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh as kickback and also Rs 3.5 crore through payments in the name of companies in which he had substantial interests.
FIPB officials ignored the request of taxmen to investigate how the company raised so much investment without approval and allegedly urged INX Media to file a fresh request, which was, according to the CBI, cleared by the Finance Ministry and the Finance Minister.
"Such deceitful and fallacious proposal was favourably considered by the officials of Finance Ministry and approved by the then Finance Minister," the CBI says.