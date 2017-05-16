5-Point Guide To CBI Allegation Against P Chidambaram

CBI raided Chennai home of P Chidambaram, son Karti in a deal linked to Peter, Indrani Mukerjea

New Delhi: The CBI today raided the home of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in Chennai as part of its investigation into suspected criminal misconduct in foreign investment approvals. The agency alleges that Karti Chidambaram facilitated the approvals when his father was minister and used his "influence in the finance ministry". An FIR or First Information Report lists criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking bribe, influencing a public servant and criminal misconduct. Mr Chidambaram and the Congress have strongly denied the allegations.