5 Passengers Killed, 30 Injured In Road Accident In Howrah

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2017 19:43 IST
An 11-year-old girl and the helper of the bus were among the dead, the police said.

Howrah:  Five passengers were killed and 30 injured when a bus returning from Puri hit a trailer at Kashyappur in Howrah district on NH 6 today.

While four passengers died on the spot, a 40-year-old woman died of her injuries at Uluberia Subdivisional Hospital, the police said.

Seventy people from Jagadballabhpur in the district had gone to the sea side temple town of Puri in Odisha on Monday and were returning from there when the accident occurred.

The injured were admitted to Uluberia Sub Divisional Hospital where the condition of one person was stated to be serious.

The bus driver escaped from the spot, police said.

