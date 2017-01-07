5 New IITs Get Directors As President Okays Centre's Proposal

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved an HRD ministry proposal appointing Directors to five new IITs of Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai-Durg, Goa and Dharwad. All the five Directors have been appointed for a period of five years.According to sources, Prof K N Satyanarayana had been appointed as the Director of IIT Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh while Prof P B Sunil Kumar has been appointed as the Director of IIT Palakkad, Kerala.Prof Rajat Moona has been appointed the Director of IIT Bhilai-Durg while Prof B K Mishra, the Director of IIT Goa.For IIT Dharwad in Karnataka the name of Prof Seshu Pasumarthy has been approved by the President, sources said.Earlier a Search Cum Selection Committee appointed by the Prakash Javadekar-led HRD ministry had recommended the names after holding interviews of several highly distinguished people with outstanding academic record and experience for posts of Directors to these new IITs.The Director of an IIT is the academic as well as the administrative head of the prestigious institution. Following the interviews, the ministry had forwarded the names to the President, who is the Visitor of these central institution of higher education, for his approval.