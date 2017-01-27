5 Months Before Notes Ban, Centre Okayed New Currency, Reveals RTI

The move to curb corruption and tax evasion wiped out 86 per cent of the currency in circulation and triggered an unprecedented nationwide cash shortage. While the intent of the demonetisation drive received praise initially, the execution was widely criticised as it left crores of Indians without usable cash. Opposition parties also questioned the government, alleging that BJP leaders were photographed on social media flaunting bundles of new notes and units of the party stashed huge sums in bank accounts days before the cash ban, indicating prior knowledge.
On its part, the Reserve Bank of India had approved the designs of the new notes on May 19, the central bank said. The RBI however refused to share other details, including the full proposal or answering the question "whether any estimate or study was undertaken by the RBI to study how long it would take to print the new 500 and 2000 rupee note".
As an explanation, the RBI said that disclosure of the information would "prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence".
In responses to other RTI queries filed by journalists and activists, it has emerged that the RBI board made the recommendation to demonetise 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on the November 8, the same evening Prime Minister Modi made the announcement in a televised speech.