5 Injured In Bomb Blast In Imphal

Five people, including two women, were injured in a bomb explosion this evening in the heart of the Imphal city, hours after the final phase of the Assembly poll in Manipur concluded.The police said that the two women among the five injured in the blast, which took place in the Kasturi Thong area in Imphal, were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Science, a government hospital.The rest of the injured were discharged from the same hospital after being given the first aid, the police said.The police is on the look-out for the culprits as a case has been registered with the City Police Station.Polling was conducted in Imphal in the first phase on March 4.