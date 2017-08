At least six coaches including engine of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Asangaon in Maharashtra's Thane district early this morning.More than 20 people have reportedly been injured in the accident which occurred at around 6.30 am in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai.Officials said the suburban local train services of the Central Railway in Mumbai and Thane were affected due to the derailment, hitting morning peak hours and commuter traffic.