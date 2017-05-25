5 Arrested For Shooting Man In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Jaipur

Five people have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man in front of his pregnant wife at their home in Jaipur. Amit Nair and his wife Mamata Chaudhary were having tea at their home on the morning of May 17, when Mamata's parents along with hired killers, barged into the house, asked for Amit, and shot him at point blank range, police said.Taking a serious note of the brazen crime, the Jaipur Police - under the supervision of senior officials - formed a number of teams to catch the accused.After search operations were conducted in more than 10 cities in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, Mamata's parents were finally arrested. Her father, 55-year-old Jeevan Ram was arrested from Haryana, her brother Mukesh who had accompanied the parents to her house on the day of the crime was arrested from Didwana in Rajasthan. The car used by the parents and the two hired killers was also recovered from him, the police said.Mamata's mother Bhagwani Devi was arrested from her village in Sikar, and broke down as she appeared before the media.Mamata's parents were reportedly unhappy about their daughter's marriage with Amit two years ago. Mamata is from the Jat community while Amit is from Kerala and was working as a civil engineer at a private firm in Jaipur.They had earlier too tried to persuade Mamata to leave Amit, police said."It appears to be a case of extreme hate and antagonism," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Aggarwal."The parents of the girl were not able to reconcile to her marriage and they had him shot dead in cold blood, they had also been planning the murder for over a year now," he added.Two others have been arrested for the conspiracy and the police is on the lookout for the two hired killers.