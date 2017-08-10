40,000 Rohingyas Living Illegally In India, Says Government

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the illegal Rohingya population in India is 40,000, which is a four-time jump from two years ago when the population of the migrant community from Myanmar in the country was 10,500.In a written statement, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that as per estimates available with the government, around 40,000 Rohingyas are living illegally in India.The Home Ministry also informed Parliament that the central government has directed the state governments to constitute task force at district levels to identify and deport the illegally staying foreign nationals.The issue of illegal immigration is taken up with neighbouring countries during bilateral talks at various levels, the government said.The latest figure is being seen as an abrupt jump as two years ago Mr Rijiju in his reply to the Lok Sabha had mentioned the total figure of Rohangiya Muslims in the country as 10,500.According to the Home Ministry, Rohingyas are mostly settled in Jammu Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andra Pradesh and Manipur.In another related question, the Home Ministry clarified that there is no refugee camp for Bangladeshis and Rohangiyas in India.However, there are 107 camps in Tamil Nadu, one in Odisha for Sri Lanka refugees. As far as Tibetan refugees are concerned, they are staying in settlements on their own.