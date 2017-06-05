4 Terrorists Killed In Attack On CRPF Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid praised the alertness of CRPF and policemen

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 05, 2017 07:26 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Terrorists Killed In Attack On CRPF Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Police say that four AK rifles, several grenades were recovered from the site of the encounter.

New Delhi:  Four terrorists were killed by security forces early on Monday while trying to carry out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavily armed terrorists tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora district at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, but were killed by security personnel at the camp.

Police say that four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the terrorists at the site of the encounter. The attackers were also carrying petrol with them to set the CRPF camp on fire, police added.

Confirming the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted:
 
In another tweet, he praised the "alertness of CRPF & J&K Policemen(sic)" involved in the operation.
 
 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READI Am A Practicing Muslim. My Concerns Right Now For India Are...
CRPF campKashmir Terrorists

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................