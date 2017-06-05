4 Terrorists Killed In Attack On CRPF Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Police say that four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the terrorists at the site of the encounter. The attackers were also carrying petrol with them to set the CRPF camp on fire, police added.
Confirming the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted:
45 Bn @crpfindia / @JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp. #JaiHind 🇮🇳— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 5, 2017
In another tweet, he praised the "alertness of CRPF & J&K Policemen(sic)" involved in the operation.
AKs and huge quantity of grenades recovered. I compliment the alertness of CRPF & J&K Policemen. pic.twitter.com/Uz6Zi6PpS4— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 5, 2017