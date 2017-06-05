4 Terrorists Killed In Attack On CRPF Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora

Police say that four AK rifles, several grenades were recovered from the site of the encounter.

45 Bn @crpfindia / @JmuKmrPolice killed 4 terrorists at Sumbal #Bandipore who were attempting suicidal attack on CRPF camp. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 5, 2017

AKs and huge quantity of grenades recovered. I compliment the alertness of CRPF & J&K Policemen. pic.twitter.com/Uz6Zi6PpS4 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 5, 2017

Four terrorists were killed by security forces early on Monday while trying to carry out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The heavily armed terrorists tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora district at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, but were killed by security personnel at the camp.Police say that four AK rifles, one UBGL (Underbarrel Grenade Launcher) and some ammunition were recovered from the terrorists at the site of the encounter. The attackers were also carrying petrol with them to set the CRPF camp on fire, police added.Confirming the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted:In another tweet, he praised the "alertness of CRPF & J&K Policemen(sic)" involved in the operation.